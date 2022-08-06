Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
SB Nation
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
Leicester lurk as Callum Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea he wants to leave on loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. The winger was not even named on the bench when Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday. Hudson-Odoi has struggled for opportunities under Thomas Tuchel and he believes that a move would increase his chances of playing regularly.
BBC
Chuba Akpom: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder impressed by striker's output
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been impressed by striker Chuba Akpom's output, after a second-half introduction in Saturday's loss to QPR. The 26-year-old was brought back into the first-team picture by Wilder this summer after a loan spell in Greece with PAOK last term. While Wilder would still like to...
BBC
Luton Town 2-3 Newport County: Exiles come back to beat Hatters
Newport County produced another giant-killing act to knock Championship side Luton Town out of the EFL Cup. James Waite struck the winner for the League Two side, who twice came from behind at Kenilworth Road. Carlos Mendes Gomes had put Luton ahead with a long-range effort but Lewis Collins levelled...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr
Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place to loan Malang Sarr out to Monaco, according to David Ornstein.
Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances
GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
UEFA・
BBC
Onana points to ambition at Everton
New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell. The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille. "Everyone here showed me they really want me and have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria international, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
‘You Can See Already That He Is Going to Help Us Improve’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez has made an instant impact since his arrival from Benfica for a reported £67.5million, scoring two goals with two assists in his first two competitive appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.
ESPN
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
UEFA・
‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
European roundup: Aaron Ramsey scores Nice debut equaliser
Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey was on target again.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Comments / 0