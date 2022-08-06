ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing

Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Luton Town 2-3 Newport County: Exiles come back to beat Hatters

Newport County produced another giant-killing act to knock Championship side Luton Town out of the EFL Cup. James Waite struck the winner for the League Two side, who twice came from behind at Kenilworth Road. Carlos Mendes Gomes had put Luton ahead with a long-range effort but Lewis Collins levelled...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Aaron Hickey
Person
Mikkel Damsgaard
Person
Thomas Strakosha
The Associated Press

Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances

GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
UEFA
BBC

Onana points to ambition at Everton

New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell. The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille. "Everyone here showed me they really want me and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brentford#Serie A
BBC

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria international, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

European roundup: Aaron Ramsey scores Nice debut equaliser

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey was on target again.
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy