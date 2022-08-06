Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey was on target again.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO