Could this change help Penn State Football 'take that next step'?
There has been one constant that has held Penn State Football back over the past eight seasons: the offensive line. While there are certainly a variety of factors that go into the (lack of) success up front, one that has gotten thrown around has been the strength and conditioning program.
North Allegheny grad Joey Porter Jr. stands out among Penn State's defensive backs
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State hasn’t had many cornerbacks like Joey Porter Jr. Few possess his raw talent. Even fewer are built like him. Porter is already a 2023 first-round projection in several mock drafts. The North Allegheny grad, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference’s coaches last season.
'A Really Good Transition': Penn State Coordinators Collins, Diaz Loving State College
Two of Penn State football’s three coordinators, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are beginning their first football seasons in Happy Valley. Both came from far away. Collins came to Penn State with 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. During that time, Collins,...
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams | How to watch it
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
