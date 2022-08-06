ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Stock Spotlight: PayPal, General Electric, Ford And How Ethereum Miners Are Fighting The Merge

By Michael Cohen
 3 days ago
Benzinga

ON24: Q2 Earnings Insights

ON24 ONTF reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ON24 beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN reported second quarter financial results and shared an updated full year guidance after market close Tuesday. What Happened: Coinbase reported second quarter revenue of $802.6 million, compared to $2.0 billion in the previous year’s second quarter. Revenue missed a Street consensus of $830.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights

ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook

On August 8, Nvidia Corp NVDA shared preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.10 billion. The revision was attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products, reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds. It also implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions likely to persist into the third quarter.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Unity Software Reports Q2 Earnings In Wake Of AppLovin M&A Offer: Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment And More

Software and gaming company Unity Software Inc U reported second-quarter financial results and shared a company update after the market close Tuesday. What Happened: Unity reported second-quarter revenue of $297 million, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in below a Street consensus estimate of $298.3 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings

Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings

Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
