Weekend Stock Spotlight: PayPal, General Electric, Ford And How Ethereum Miners Are Fighting The Merge

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Retail Is Looking For 'The Mother Of All Shorts': AMC Entertainment Goes APE, Bed Bath & Beyond's Next Move
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY are at it again. The pair of retail darlings are soaring Monday on no apparent news. Jim Cramer weighed in on the meme-stock moves Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "AMC, I think that was Adam Aron coming on...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Direxion Launches First Apple and Tesla Single-Stock, Leveraged and Inverse ETF Pairs
NEW YORK, August 9, 2022 — Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the first four of its single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow sophisticated traders to obtain magnified or inverse exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Apple and Tesla.
CBOE Introduces Flex Options – Could They Be One Of Retail's New Favorite Hedging Tools?
Following the introduction of Cboe Nano options and Cboe Mini Options earlier this year, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE has added FLEX Micro options to its repertoire of options tailored to the retail community. FLEX Micro options are derived from FLexible EXchange options (FLEX), which are powerful, customizable portfolio-management tools...
ON24: Q2 Earnings Insights
ON24 ONTF reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ON24 beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights
Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN reported second quarter financial results and shared an updated full year guidance after market close Tuesday. What Happened: Coinbase reported second quarter revenue of $802.6 million, compared to $2.0 billion in the previous year’s second quarter. Revenue missed a Street consensus of $830.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook
On August 8, Nvidia Corp NVDA shared preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.10 billion. The revision was attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products, reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds. It also implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions likely to persist into the third quarter.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Unity Software Reports Q2 Earnings In Wake Of AppLovin M&A Offer: Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment And More
Software and gaming company Unity Software Inc U reported second-quarter financial results and shared a company update after the market close Tuesday. What Happened: Unity reported second-quarter revenue of $297 million, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in below a Street consensus estimate of $298.3 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings
Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0