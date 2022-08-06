Eagles legends: Highlights from Dick Vermeil’s Hall of Fame enshrinement

Read on insidetheiggles.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Phil Simms Names Best Player Ever: NFL World Reacts
According to former quarterback turned analyst Phil Simms, the answer is clear: Tom Brady. Simms wished Brady a happy birthday earlier this week, calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback the best player in NFL history. "Happy 45th birthday @TomBrady 🙌 The best football player of all time - never thought...
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
10 longest field goals in NFL history
The 2021 NFL season saw Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker make history as he kicked the longest field goal in
Ron Rivera Reacts To Carson Wentz's Struggles At Practice
The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz this offseason hoping he could finally be the answer to their quarterback problem. Thus far, Wentz's training camp has reportedly looked a lot like his last couple of NFL seasons. At times, he turns heads with pinpoint throws, while on other occasions, he misses wildly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
FOX reveals 2022 NFL broadcast teams; Drew Brees not joining network
FOX announced their 2022 National Football League broadcast teams Monday, and despite some buzz, Drew Brees has not joined the network.
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral
The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it. At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
What should we expect from Patriots preseason week one game?
The New England Patriots have their first preseason game on Thursday. What should we expect from the team after some rough training camp practices?. We are getting closer and closer to real football. The New England Patriots will play their first preseason game on Thursday, at home, against the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
After Sam Mills Hall of Fame Enshrinement, which Panthers are next?
Sam Mills is officially enshrined into Canton. Mills makes it the third Carolina Panther player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame . The first two being defensive end Reggie White and linebacker Kevin Greene. Mills was inducted by his wife Melanie Mills and former coach Jim Mora. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
‘Worth the Wait’: Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Legendary Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler had his golden moment in the sun on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “To the voters, thank you. Sixteen years is a long time but it’s worth the wait,” Butler said in concluding his enshrinement speech.
Dennis Eckersley fights back tears discussing upcoming retirement from Red Sox booth
Dennis Eckersley will be retiring from calling Red Sox games for NESN after the season and got emotional discussing what the next few weeks will be like for him.
East Fallowfield’s Dick Vermeil, Much Calmer These Days, Earns Football’s Highest Honor
Dick Vermeil at his home in East Fallowfield Township.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chester County’s Dick Vermeil, the former coach who resurrected the Eagles when he took over in 1976, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
FanSided
272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0