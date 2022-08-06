ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Manchester United Star On 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Former Manchester Unites star Mikael Silvestre has spoken about the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, calling it "Disturbing".

The superstar has been constantly linked with a move away from the club this summer, allegedly being unhappy with the levels of ambition and the lack of Champions League football.

Silvestre told BettingExpert : "It’s disturbing, that’s for sure. You can’t deny it. The question is: how is the team dealing with it, and how the staff are dealing with it. The answer to these questions will come soon."

"It’s important to keep calm. In football more than any other business, we should use the phrase, ‘wait and see’. That’s it, sit tight and see what happens."

He also spoke about front three Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, who have been used together frequently in pre-season and enjoyed good form in that time.

"They’ve got individual qualities, for sure. Individually they need to reach their full potential and then as a trio, their connection, their understanding, their movements, and the link-up play takes a bit of time. That comes with confidence as well."

The ex-defender finished: "Hopefully, they have a run of games together and I think they can challenge with what they can add and they can bring that stability going forward for Manchester United."

Daily Mail

'Man United CAN'T let Cristiano Ronaldo go', insists Rio Ferdinand, who says the veteran forward should have started against Brighton even though he wasn't fully fit... as Old Trafford legend reveals the team he would pick against Brentford

Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester United would not even entertain the idea of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave at present. The former teammate of the Portuguese believes United must hold onto the wantaway forward due to the number of goals he scored for them last season and the club not possessing anyone else who can match those numbers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

