Rhule: Panthers won't make QB decision before 2nd preseason game

Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim
Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one. Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News
NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.
The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day. Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Rodgers: No benefit in playing only 1 series in preseason games
It's been four years since Aaron Rodgers' last preseason appearance in 2018. If the Green Bay Packers quarterback does take part in any exhibition action this year, it won't be a brief appearance. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky....
Goodell: Evidence shows need for year-long Watson suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league is pushing for a year-long suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to evidence of "egregious'' and "predatory behavior." "We've seen the evidence. (Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence ... there (were) multiple violations here, and...
49er Faithful pack team's open training camp practices
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers fans packed the practice field next to Levi's Stadium for one of the team's final open training camp days. It's a fan's dream come true: an intimate, close-up view of the players and the opportunity to meet the players and get their autographs. "It's definitely a good time, seeing [George] Kittle out here, [Mike] McGlinchy right in front of us," said Tony Landero, who came down from South San Francisco with his wife Alexis and their two boys Lucas and Landon. They sat on the grass along with other fans in temporary bleachers and watched the team...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Hornets Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Quick – close your eyes. Picture Kevin Durant in an NBA uniform. No, not that one. OK – picture Kevin Durant in an NBA uniform he’s never worn before. Odds are, you imagined him in a Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, or Toronto Raptors uniform, right?
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?
According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
Ravens' Tucker signs 4-year extension reportedly worth record $6M per season
The Baltimore Ravens and All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday. While the team didn't disclose the details of the deal, Tucker will regain sole possession of the NFL's highest-paid kicker honor with a $24-million extension that includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an $11.5-million signing bonus, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
