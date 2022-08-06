Bengals pass rush may get surprising contribution from 7th-round pick Jeff Gunter

Read on www.cincyjungle.com
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Bengals Legend Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
After Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, one Bengals legend who participated in their previous Super Bowl run has a lot to say about the team's star quarterback. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz had...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Bengals Quick Hits: Update on Burrow, Plus Chad Johnson and Adam Jones Attend Practice
Training camp continued on Sunday afternoon
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Pursue CB Deandre Baker Following Cut By Chiefs?
The Las Vegas Raiders still have the financial flexibility to go after a free agent or two. The popular consensus is a right tackle, but what about cornerback Deandre Baker following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs?. Several cornerbacks for the Raiders had solid outings during last week’s Hall...
Mike Zimmer Visiting The Bengals: NFL World Reacts
The Cincinnati Bengals had quite the reunion at training camp on Sunday. Former players Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones, along with former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, among others, were back in Cincinnati. Zimmer was the Bengals' defensive coordinator from 2008-13. He left to take the Vikings head coaching job. Zimmer...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
Cincinnati Bengals have plans to turn Ja’Marr Chase into the AFCs Deebo Samuel
The Cincinnati Bengals have big plans for rising star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and it includes turning the Pro Bowler into
Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during camp
Cincy Jungle
Altafiber buys naming rights to gate at Paul Brown Stadium
Paul Brown Stadium is open for all kinds of business. Last month, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals stadium’s naming rights were being negotiated with potential buyers. That has to fruition, as PBS will now be known as Paycor Stadium. Now, per Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Altafiber (formerly...
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/8): Reunion at training camp
"I would say I am. Mentally, though, I know what's to come. I have the end in mind more now," said Awuzie, the best thing the Bengals got out of Dallas since Andy Dalton. "Last year I was just trying to master the process on a different team. Now I'm kind of used to this team. I'm used to the guys. I know how everything works."
Missouri names Brady Cook starting QB
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook his starting quarterback when the Tigers play their season opener Sept. 1 against
Yardbarker
Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Destined For A Pro Bowl Season Says PFF
Nate Hobbs, a Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was recently in the news thanks to a viral post by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In it, we see Davante Adams dominate Hobbs, as the second-year defensive back freezes and gets beat. However, people seem to be overlooking that metal sharpens metal. Last season, Hobbs was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Defending Adams every day is only going to help him. In other words, Hobbs could be getting primed for a special year. Perhaps even a Pro Bowl nod, says Pro Football Focus.
NFL・
Jaguars Add Rookie QB EJ Perry Back to Roster
The former undrafted free agent signing is starting his second stint with the Jaguars.
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday
A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
