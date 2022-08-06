Toddler killed when cement truck plummeted from overpass, crushed vehicle below

Read on www.wbrz.com
Related
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
autobodynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Texas
A new report out of southeastern Texas detailed how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of catalytic converters before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, a group of men had a sophisticated criminal enterprise going which involved...
Click2Houston.com
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
Chase suspect who hit Hitchcock police officer with his car identified, charged with felony evading
The suspect who was pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, has been identified and charged in the high-speed chase. Police said he was already wanted for another crime.
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston
08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Three Houston men arrested, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters
The men allegedly were staying at a hotel adjacent to a car dealership, and had power tools they planned to use to cut off the equipment.
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say
"It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban," Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said.
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
Comments / 3