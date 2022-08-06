ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toddler killed when cement truck plummeted from overpass, crushed vehicle below

By Emily Davison
 3 days ago
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
