I Bet That Even If You Haven't Seen "Taskmaster," These 50 Quotes Will Make You Laugh

By Hope Lasater
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrIH0_0h7XCQBD00

If you haven't watched the British game show/panel show Taskmaster , oh my goodness, get to it ASAP. And in the meantime, here are 50 amazing quotes from the show without any context.

1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKY6O_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDu0f_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television / Via reddit.com

3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdY5P_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKyRo_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mgvK_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387e97_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

7. "There is, uh, imbalance in the poppability of the balloon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cWBo_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWA11_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P16uU_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

10.

Avalon Television / Via giphy.com

11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx8P6_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXzHV_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075tg8_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYt2z_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck1xZ_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx0Td_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIYVY_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lW2F_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TlDU_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

20.

Avalon Television / Via giphy.com

21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IteQ5_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGbHV_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjSR7_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UzF4_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4kmJ_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn58b_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcxZb_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz3ry_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4OM8_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

30.

Avalon Television / Via giphy.com

31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZeKi_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkHIl_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7DzX_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiyKT_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp0Q9_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lEHZ_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URLlR_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wNx2_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

39.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT2M8_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

40.

Avalon Television / Via giphy.com

41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Fdkd_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfmwl_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3Luv_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrbQu_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhRWV_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnAdQ_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C9Vt_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcKs8_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

49.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aDPG_0h7XCQBD00
Avalon Television

50.

Avalon Television / Via giphy.com

