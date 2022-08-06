Significant Updates to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Take Effect August 5 to Further Protect Tipped, Overtime Workers

In terms of gaming laws, Pennsylvania has never been seen as a trailblazer. The populace of the state has always been a mix of voracious modernists and people of more traditional values. This has resulted in covert political backing for anything morally dubious, especially for anything centered around gambling. Now the market is filled with many top-notch casinos, online games, and sites that cover the market. Plenty of iGaming PA news are reported weekly as the industry is rapidly evolving.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO