Significant Updates to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Take Effect August 5 to Further Protect Tipped, Overtime Workers

abc27.com
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration encourages vaccinations before kids head back to school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children will soon head back to the classroom, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is encouraging parents and guardians to get children vaccinated. Pennsylvania state law requires children to be up to date on vaccines for their age group. Some of the required vaccinations for K-12...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
wtae.com
Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case
Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
urbanmatter.com
The History and Influence of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos in Pennsylvania
In terms of gaming laws, Pennsylvania has never been seen as a trailblazer. The populace of the state has always been a mix of voracious modernists and people of more traditional values. This has resulted in covert political backing for anything morally dubious, especially for anything centered around gambling. Now the market is filled with many top-notch casinos, online games, and sites that cover the market. Plenty of iGaming PA news are reported weekly as the industry is rapidly evolving.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
phl17.com
Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
WFMZ-TV Online
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Pennsylvania Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
Thursday, Governor Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding met at State College with recipients of PA Farm Bill grant funding to celebrate the program, which is now over $76 million.
WGAL
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bonus will soon be on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state'sproperty tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Changes to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Now In Effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act take effect today, Friday, August 5. The regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s...
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
Penn
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
