Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

Read on okcfox.com
Related
okcfox.com
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
okcfox.com
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
okcfox.com
Mayor Eric Adams angered by Texas governor bussing migrants to NYC
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the first busloads of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City over the weekend. This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas,...
okcfox.com
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory beginning Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon on Tuesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This Resource Advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. Resource advisories do not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
okcfox.com
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announces plans to retire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced plans to retire on Monday. The retirement plans come after a series of FOX 25 investigations and an internal Office of the Inspector General probe on inmate job programs. Crow joined the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
More than 60 Oklahoma legislators call for new evidentiary hearing in Richard Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sixty-one Oklahoma legislators are calling on Attorney General John O'Connor to support a new evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip. The legislators said an evidentiary hearing would allow "new and emerging evidence in the case proving Glossip's innocence" to be heard in a...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair
When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
okcfox.com
More Oklahoma Red Cross Volunteers head to East Kentucky for flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A week after deadly flooding ripped through Kentucky, more than 380 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground helping to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support for those affected by this Kentucky flood. Stillwater resident Cynthia Pennie and...
Comments / 0