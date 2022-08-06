Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

Read on local12.com
WKRC
New survey finds millions of Tri-State residents are skipping meals due to inflation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows millions of Ohioans skip meals or eat less because they cannot afford to pay for food. According to the study by CouponBirds, 3.9 million Ohioans are skipping meals or eating less due to food prices. That's more than 40 percent of adults in Ohio.
WKRC
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores across Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could place your bet at one of several local grocery stores, as well as dozens of area bars and restaurants. The state has released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type C sports gaming kiosks. Sports gaming at these locations includes:. Over-Under wagers.
WKRC
August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
WKRC
Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
WKRC
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
WKRC
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for GoFundMe scheme
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A New Jersey man who was part of a scheme to defraud GoFundMe donors was sentenced to five years in prison Friday. Mark D'Amico, 43, along with his girlfriend Katelyn McClure, took more than $400,000 from a fake cause they created. The scheme involved...
WKRC
3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say
NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
WKRC
Eastern KY flooding: Local organizations stepping up to donate supplies to pets
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Eastern Kentucky is still in dire need of help and supplies given the aftermath of the floods. With homes swept away, people and pets are in need of everything. “In tragedies like this, we all stand to the forefront. We all should work together,” Dr. Zeke...
WKRC
Man receives life sentence for 'brutal and senseless killing' of girlfriend's baby
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WKRC) - A Pennsylvania man is in prison for life after the horrific murder of his girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter. 23-year-old Drue Burd was sentenced Friday to life without possibility to parole for the 2018 killing. It was May 20 when police received a call about an unconscious...
