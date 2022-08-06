Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

Read on keprtv.com
Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
Residents evacuated after natural gas leak in Finley
FINLEY, Wash. — [UPDATE 5PM] --- Officials said Finley Rd is now open and safe for travel. Neighbors in Finley evacuated after reports of a natural gas leak Monday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a hazardous material incident on Finley Road. Officials...
Local cat rescue helps relieve overflowing shelters
Kennewick, WASH. — Tumbleweed Cat Rescue hosted an adoption event on Sunday at Paw's Natural Pet Emporium. Last week, the Tri-City Animal Shelter announced they reached full capacity. Tumbleweed Cat Rescue is on standby for help when shelters around the Tri-Cities are left with no other options. The rescue...
Community honors life of 20-year-old shot and killed in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. — The Tri-Cities community is coming together to remember and honor the 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Pasco over the weekend. Officials said Denali Anderson died Saturday night after he was shot in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Dr in Pasco. Monday night, dozens gathered...
