AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai takes five-shot lead into final round

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship
The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Cameron Smith dodges LIV Golf talk, reiterates his 'goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Despite published reports that indicate he is leaving the PGA Tour for the rival LIV Golf circuit, Australia's Cameron Smith said Tuesday he's preparing to win the FedEx Cup playoffs and is a "man of my word." Smith, the No. 2-ranked player in the Official World Golf...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Cameron Smith refuses to deny reports he has signed a $100m deal to join LIV Golf and walk out on the PGA Tour as the British Open winner insists he is only focused on FedEx Cup playoffs this week
British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny that he has signed a $100million deal to join LIV Golf. At a late press conference ahead of the start of this week's FedEx Cup playoffs, Smith was quizzed over his future plans. 'My goal here is to win the FedEx...
Winner's Bag: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim, 2022 Wyndham Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Joohyung “Tom” Kim used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Wyndham Championship:. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 X shaft. IRONS: Titleist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
The Power 18 golf rankings: Tony Finau soars as Rory McIlroy ascends to top spot ahead of postseason
There are 125 men that have played themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs as competitors are now set for a three-week stretch to conclude their seasons. While some breathe a sigh of relief for simply qualifying for the first postseason event (the St. Jude Championship) and securing their playing privileges for the 2022-23 season, others have their eyes on East Lake for the Tour Championship.
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto
A lower back injury forced Japan’s Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on
Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus finishes 8-under par to earn ninth place at US Kids World Championship
Gainesville’s Hudson Justus, 10, finished in ninth place Sunday at the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C. After rounds of four-under par (68) the first two days, Justus carded even-par 72 and finished 8-under par 208. Justus finished four strokes behind the event champion. Gainesville’s Benny Hawkins...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Juliana Miller dominates Brogan Walker, finishes with nasty ground assault to become TUF champion
Juliana Miller had the least amount of experience when she joined The Ultimate Fighter cast but now she’s the latest winner of the long-running reality show after a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 59. The 26-year-old flyweight used her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker until eventually moving into the...
UFC・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Comments / 0