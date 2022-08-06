Read on www.wrwh.com
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia
Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born on October 4, 1944, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Wiley Crawford Briggs and Martha Marlene Adams Briggs. Mrs. Gallagher was a lifelong resident of Habersham County and a beloved teacher who retired from South Habersham after 24 years. She was a devoted member of the Habersham Board of Education, where she served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. She also served eight years as Curriculum Director in White County and one year in Hall County. Mrs. Gallagher was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, National Association of Educators, Habersham Association of Educators and the Cornelia Kiwanis Club. She was inducted into the GA Teachers Hall of Fame in 1991 and was voted the 1993 State Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She held degrees from Piedmont College, North Georgia College, and Clemson University. Mrs. Gallagher dedicated her life to education and professed her greatest legacy was devotion to her family and influencing countless lives in a career of over 40 years.
Willie Joe Lunsford, Age 86 New Liberty Community
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart announces the death of Willie Joe Lunsford, age 86, of the New Liberty Community, who passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
NGTC Practical Nursing Students Receive Pins
(Clarkesville) – North Georgia Technical College’s Practical Nursing students from the Currahee campus recently received their pins in a private graduation ceremony at the college. Pinning ceremonies are a traditional nursing practice that honors students prior to beginning their careers in healthcare. The following Practical Nursing students received...
Martha Lily Adair Daley of Clarkesville
Martha Lily Adair Daley of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2022. Martha was born on May 7, 1929 in Toccoa, Georgia to William and Katherine Adair. She graduated from Clarkesville High School in 1946, and then completed the secretarial course at Toccoa Falls College. She married Richard Daley on December 16, 1950, and they remained together until his death in 2015.
Martha Ann Poore, Age 78
Martha Ann Poore, age 78 went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2022. She was the daughter of Ross C Poore and Bertie Reeves Poore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Modelle Sosebee, Mary Peck, Louise Peck, and Imogene Poore, brothers Harold Poore, and Charles Poore. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Michael Lewis Kelley, Sr., age 75, of Cleveland
Michael Lewis Kelley, Sr., age 75, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Mr. Kelley was born on January 1, 1947, in Chamblee, Georgia, to the late Major and Grace Ann Weatherow Kelley. He was a maintenance supervisor and a member of County Line Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Mickey Kelley; sister, Wynell Sharpton.
Lynn Alexander, Age 60 Cleveland
Lynn Alexander, age 60, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Mr. Alexander was born on March 6, 1962, in Cornelia, Georgia, to the late Raymond Alexander and Reba Moore Oliver. He was a self-employed truck driver. Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Alexander; mother and step-father, Reba and Moley Oliver; brother, Ken Alexander; sister, Vickie Oliver; father-in-law, Jimmy Partin; brother-in-law, Perry Oliver.
2 Persons Died In A Wrong-Way Crash In Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs, GA)
Roswell Police responded to a wrong-way crash along Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs that claimed two lives. The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Riverside Road and mile marker 14 before 6 a.m. The highway remained closed for [..]
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville
Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Georgia elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
The 10 Best Restaurants in Hiawassee GA & Young Harris GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Hiawassee GA is a tiny town of around 1,000 residents that’s located right on the North Carolina border. Pretty much everything in Hiawassee is centered around Lake Chatuge (which it shares with...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
Georgia's governor race | Main takeaways from Stacey Abrams economic plan
ATLANTA — As she hopes to become the next governor of Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams will unveil her economic plan focusing on what she calls generational opportunity. Abrams plans to give an address in front of business owners at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with watch parties across the state listening in as she gives details on what the economic future would look like under her possible leadership.
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
