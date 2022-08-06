ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Jordan Love has 'shown a lot of growth' during training camp

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur continues to see promising growth in quarterback Jordan Love during his third NFL training camp, especially over the last handful of practices.

The 2020 first-round pick is stacking success, to steal a phrase from former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

“Jordan, it’s been pretty impressive what he’s been able to put together the last few practices,” LaFleur said after Family Night on Friday. “We need him to continue to grow each and every day.”

It’s been an impressive week for Love, who put together one of the best practices of his NFL career on Tuesday and then created a few big plays during Family Night, including a long touchdown pass to Samori Toure under pressure.

“It’s been promising, he’s done a nice job. I think he did it again tonight,” LaFleur said. “Jordan has shown a lot of growth in my eyes.”

Allen Lazard added: “I think Jordan’s played his best football that I’ve seen since the first day of camp. His demeanor, his confidence, his throwing ability. He’s definitely taken a big step.”

LaFleur admitted the pressure on Love would rise in live-game environments where the quarterback can get hit. On the touchdown pass to Toure, rookie Devonte Wyatt was right in Love’s face and likely would have delivered a crushing blow as the ball was being thrown. It’s tough to know if the result would have changed.

The first big test is coming. The Packers start the preseason next Friday against the San Francisco 49ers, and Love is expected to get most of the snaps at quarterback.

Can the young quarterback keep building?

“The next challenge for him is to translate it to a game,” Lazard said.

Aaron Rodgers said Love is more fundamentally sound with his footwork in Year 3, likely the result of working closely with new quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Brian Gutekunst believes Love is playing faster and with more anticipation, all trademarks of a leap in performance at the quarterback position.

It all means little until Love proves something on the field. He’ll get his opportunity soon enough.

