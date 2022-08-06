ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
The Associated Press

Cowboys-Broncos joint practice productive but chippy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Although both teams hailed it as a productive day, the Dallas Cowboys’ joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Thursday at times resembled an undercard at the octagon instead of a prelude to Saturday night’s preseason opener. “Tempers flared a little bit but that’s just the nature of football,” Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “Everybody’s out there competing and trying to get each other better.” The teams used both fields at UC Health Center, and the one with the Cowboys’ offense and Broncos’ defense featured more than a half-dozen skirmishes, including Denver defensive end Marquiss Spencer throwing a series of roundhouse punches at Dallas center Marc Farnick. The arguments and altercations came on a scorching day that featured a capacity crowd of about 7,000 fans cheering and jeering the big plays by quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
