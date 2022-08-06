Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Jorge Alfaro starting Monday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 8/9/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Dos Vaqueros – Finger Lakes, R2 (1:37 PM ET) DOS VAQUEROS is a big player on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. He’s back in a basement claimer and has a good record at the level. Mr. Mims is also taking a class drop and merits respect, whilst Henny Hefner also requires a closer look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Monday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Pinder for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Elvis Andrus starting Monday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infeilder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting for Yankees on Monday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiner-Falefa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Our models project Kiner-Falefa for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Ezequiel Duran in Texas dugout Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Duran will take a seat while Josh Smith takes over on third base and bats seventh. Smith has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Nelson Velazquez not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.
