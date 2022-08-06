ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Johnson Reveals Why He Turned Down an Appearance on ‘Yellowstone’

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Cody Johnson is on top of the world. And he had a chance to join many of his peers in the place to be. Country music stars are flocking to be part of the cast of Yellowstone, but Johnson said “no.” He’s friends with show creator Taylor Sheridan, who used Cody Johnson’s music on the show.

He discussed the decision with Rob + Holly on Audacy.

“I know Taylor SheridanI won best a and he asked me about being there, but I’ll just be honest, he gave me very little notice,” Cody Johnson said. “Like a couple of months. I’m booked halfway through next year already. For what I would’ve had to cancel, I would’ve lost a pretty significant amount of money. So, I said, ‘Nah. I can’t do that.'”

He’d do it. He loves Sheridan and the show. The timing just didn’t work this time.

“We’ve talked about it,” he added. “I’ve got a new project that I’m working on and after that comes out, I’ve got a cowboy project that I’m putting out, and Taylor was like, ‘Man, I’d like to be involved. I want some of that music to use.'”

Cody Johnson wants to do Yellowstone, he just needs a little notice.

“I was just like, ‘Dude, if you just give me a year. Let me know a year ahead, and I could carve it out. I would love that,” he said.

He assures that he is an acclaimed actor.

“I won best actor in high school,” he said. “All the hot girls were in drama class, man. ‘I would like to act.’ I really think that I could get into a role, and really take it on. But I would want to do it right.”

Cody Johnson in 2022

Cody Johnson made his name on hitting the road. The Texan owned his state’s music circuit and he forced Nashville to embrace him. And that’s why he can’t just hop at an offer from Taylor Sheridan. The man has plans. He’s a road warrior and he’ll keep grinding at that for as far the eye can see. He’s at the Lea County Fair & Rodeo in New Mexico on Saturday, August 6. And he’ll crisscross over to the State Fair of West Virginia on August 11 in Leesburg.

The rest of his dates are all over the place. He’ll open for Zac Brown Band at Citi Field in New York on August 18. That’s the home of the New York Mets. He’s out with fellow Texan Ramdy Houser a lot. And they’ll do a lot of Texas dates, His 2022 schedule wraps at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on December 9. If you want him to do anything in 2024, you better call now.

See the entire list of dates and get ticket information at his website.

