CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team

There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released.

In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction.

The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw between the top two squads in the West, but Minnesota was 36 points behind Iowa with 162 total points in third.

After those three, Purdue picked up 153 points, Nebraska had 123, Illinois had 65 and Northwestern had 61.

In the East, Michigan was the clear-cut No. 2 with 203 total points. After that, Penn State was third with 169 points, Michigan State was fourth with 162 points, Maryland was fifth with 104 points, Rutgers was sixth with 60 points and Indiana was seventh with 58 points.

How much will the experts at CBS Sports agree with what the Big Ten’s media forecasted for its conference? Thanks to votes from a panel of college football experts at both 247Sports and CBS Sports, CBS Sports was able to release its Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings.

These rankings include every FBS program from No. 1 all the way to No. 131. Where does each Big Ten team rank from worst-to-first? Let’s take a look below.

Indiana Hoosiers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No. 88Sept. 2 versus Illinois at 7 p.m. CST

Illinois Fighting Illini

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No. 82Aug. 27 versus Wyoming at 3 p.m.

Northwestern Wildcats

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No. 81Aug. 27 versus Nebraska at 11:30 a.m. (in Dublin, Ireland)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No. 78Sept. 3 at Boston College at 11 a.m.

Maryland Terrapins

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56Sept. 3 versus Buffalo at 11 a.m.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 49Aug. 27 versus Northwestern at 11:30 a.m. (in Dublin, Ireland)

Purdue Boilermakers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

No. 34Sept. 1 versus Penn State at 7 p.m.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32Sept. 1 versus New Mexico State at 8 p.m.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 28Sept. 3 versus South Dakota State at 11 a.m.

Michigan State Spartans

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20Sept. 2 versus Western Michigan at 6 p.m.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18Sept. 1 at Purdue at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Badgers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15Sept. 3 versus Illinois State at 6 p.m.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8Sept. 3 versus Colorado State at 11 a.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 2Sept. 3 versus Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m.

