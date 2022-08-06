Flood Watch issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cane Creek to near Redfield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Redfield... Orion Cane Creek... Hensley Island East End... Pine Bluff Arsenal Belfast... Hensley Jefferson... Wright Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Ico Woodson... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area Shaw HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will stall near the Ohio River through Wednesday, providing a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3 inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3 inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Flood Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northern Florida Southwestern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orange Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Fort McCoy, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orange Springs, Hog Valley and Johnson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wells, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, southeastern Whitley, northern Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 845 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Markle around 835 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 286 and 306. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT.
Heat Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas this afternoon through early evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following county, Hickman. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates that up to 2 to 4 inches of rain fell earlier today over this area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over this same area. This additional rain falling overtop the already saturated grounds will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fulgham.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson; Spencer Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds North of Bardstown At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bardstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Mount Washington, Lebanon Junction, Ridgetop, East Bardstown, Highgrove, Solitude, Bardstown Junction, and Hobbs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lumber City to 8 miles south of Nicholls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Nicholls, Snipesville, West Green and Denton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Lander and northwestern Nye Counties through 545 PM PDT At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Austin to near Gabbs. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Pass Summit, Gabbs, Berlin Ichthyosaur SP, Caroll Summit, Railroad Pass, Reese River Valley and Ione. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
