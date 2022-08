PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO