ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Man, 74, Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease, Diabetes Missing in Carson

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Woman, 30, With Intellectual Disability Last Seen In Compton Reported Missing

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman with Dementia, 93, Missing from Pico Rivera

A 93-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure went missing Saturday from Pico Rivera and sheriff’s detectives asked the public to help locate her. Gabrielle Mary Allen was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of East Aldrich Street, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 81, Reported Missing in Koreatown

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside

Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
West Carson, CA
City
Carson, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified

A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa

Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway

A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m. on reports of a person down and found the man with apparent gunshot wounds in front of a business, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found Hanging From Tree in Griffith Park

The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found hanging from a tree in Griffith Park Tuesday, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the area near the park’s Merry Go Round at about 12:30 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Peter
CBS LA

Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges

A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diseases#General Health#Latino#Missing Persons Unit
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine

A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park

Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy