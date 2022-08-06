Man, 74, Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease, Diabetes Missing in Carson

Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
mynewsla.com
Woman, 30, With Intellectual Disability Last Seen In Compton Reported Missing
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 93, Missing from Pico Rivera
A 93-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure went missing Saturday from Pico Rivera and sheriff’s detectives asked the public to help locate her. Gabrielle Mary Allen was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of East Aldrich Street, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Reported Missing in Koreatown
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside
Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway
A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m. on reports of a person down and found the man with apparent gunshot wounds in front of a business, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Hanging From Tree in Griffith Park
The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found hanging from a tree in Griffith Park Tuesday, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the area near the park’s Merry Go Round at about 12:30 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
LAPD Seeking the Public's Help to Identify Woman Found in South LA
Authorities Monday sought the public's help to identify a woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
Fontana Herald News
Driver is found dead in vehicle in intersection in northwestern Fontana on Aug. 8
A driver was found dead in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 8. Detectives from the Fontana Police Department are investigating a "suspicious death" at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle, police said in a Facebook post.
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash facing 6 counts of murder, Gascón says
A nurse who was allegedly driving 90 mph when she ran a red light and slammed into traffic in Windsor Hills, killing six people, is being charged with murder, the DA said Monday.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Comments / 0