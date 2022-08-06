Read on www.heartlandcollegesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
KU junior Jalen Wilson says Jayhawks' current freshman class reminds him of the group he came in with in 2019
A couple of weeks after making the decision to return to Kansas for his redshirt junior season, KU’s Jalen Wilson noted that the freshman class the Jayhawks will go to battle with during the 2022-23 season reminded him a lot of the group he came in with as a freshman in 2019-20.
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
WIBW
Topeka High grad Ky Thomas knows big things are ahead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ky Thomas was straight forward in what he’s expecting this year. ”I ain’t hoping for nothing, I know it’s going to be a big year, I’m not hoping. I know it’s going to be a big year for all of us,” Thomas said.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
WIBW
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the August 2nd primary behind us, 27 News took a look at the role misinformation could have had on voters. Misinformation is extremely damaging in any form, but especially when it comes to politics. During last Tuesday’s primary, 27 News met Carleton Bryer, a Topeka resident who’s pro-life. Even with his […]
WIBW
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
RELATED PEOPLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
Manhunt for suspect in deaths of 4 people in Ohio ends with arrest in Kansas
A manhunt for a suspect accused of killing four people in two Ohio homes Friday ended with his arrest Saturday evening in Kansas, officials said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence and will be extradited to Ohio, Butler Township police said. No additional details about his capture were provided Saturday night.
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
Man who allegedly killed 4 in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
A man who allegedly killed four people in Butler Township, Ohio, was reportedly arrested in Lawrence Saturday night.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
Comments / 0