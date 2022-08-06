ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
WIBW

Topeka High grad Ky Thomas knows big things are ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ky Thomas was straight forward in what he’s expecting this year. ”I ain’t hoping for nothing, I know it’s going to be a big year, I’m not hoping. I know it’s going to be a big year for all of us,” Thomas said.
WIBW

New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
KSNT News

How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the August 2nd primary behind us, 27 News took a look at the role misinformation could have had on voters. Misinformation is extremely damaging in any form, but especially when it comes to politics. During last Tuesday’s primary, 27 News met Carleton Bryer, a Topeka resident who’s pro-life. Even with his […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KAKE TV

Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway

A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
