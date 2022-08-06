Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is making waves early on at Clemson camp. Lining up primarily as a slot receiver, Williams has only had a few practice sessions with the Tigers. Still, the former four-star recruit has caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, who said Williams is instinctive and “as quick as a cat.” “He’s a very smooth, very knowledgeable young player,” Swinney said on Monday. “He’s got a lot of good experience, and he’s played ball at a high level in this state. He’s had a lot of success.” Coming out of Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.), the 6-foot,...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO