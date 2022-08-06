ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Williams impressing early on at Clemson fall camp

Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is making waves early on at Clemson camp. Lining up primarily as a slot receiver, Williams has only had a few practice sessions with the Tigers. Still, the former four-star recruit has caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, who said Williams is instinctive and “as quick as a cat.” “He’s a very smooth, very knowledgeable young player,” Swinney said on Monday. “He’s got a lot of good experience, and he’s played ball at a high level in this state. He’s had a lot of success.” Coming out of Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.), the 6-foot,...
CLEMSON, SC
KHOU

Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
PEARLAND, TX
ESPN

Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak

Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to defeat visiting New York City FC 3-2 Saturday night. Cucho Hernandez also tallied for the Crew (8-6-9, 33 points) and Luis Diaz had two assists. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made four saves.
COLUMBUS, OH

