A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF News
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Coaching Carousel: Jimbo Fisher Announces Changes to Texas A&M Coaching Staff
Three current coaches are playing musical chairs for Texas A&M's offense this fall.
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
Missouri names Brady Cook starting QB
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook his starting quarterback when the Tigers play their season opener Sept. 1 against
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers’ rehab start doesn’t go according to plan, prompting questions of call up
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers took the mound for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday. It was supposed to be a last-stop rehab start before a promotion to the big leagues. However, that may not be the case anymore. McCullers pitched five innings for the Space Cowboys but...
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game in Waco, Texas
Antonio Williams impressing early on at Clemson fall camp
Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is making waves early on at Clemson camp. Lining up primarily as a slot receiver, Williams has only had a few practice sessions with the Tigers. Still, the former four-star recruit has caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, who said Williams is instinctive and “as quick as a cat.” “He’s a very smooth, very knowledgeable young player,” Swinney said on Monday. “He’s got a lot of good experience, and he’s played ball at a high level in this state. He’s had a lot of success.” Coming out of Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.), the 6-foot,...
Eric Hosmer (knee contusion) leaves game vs. Braves
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer left Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Atlanta Braves after fouling a ball
Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series
HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
Texans DT Ross Blacklock likes the chemistry of the defensive line
Ross Blacklock has been like loose cargo on a ship amid a storm: going back and forth. The Houston Texans have had as many full-time coaches for as many training camps the 2020 second-round pick has been a part of. With that comes three different schemes. Typically. The Texans promoted...
Longhorns Set to Play in 2023 College Baseball Showdown
Texas will return to Arlington for the early season showdown with future SEC foes.
ESPN
Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak
Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to defeat visiting New York City FC 3-2 Saturday night. Cucho Hernandez also tallied for the Crew (8-6-9, 33 points) and Luis Diaz had two assists. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made four saves.
