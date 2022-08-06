LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again

Read on mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LACo Urges COVID Protections as Kids Head Back to School
With schools reopening across the region, Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday urged parents and students alike to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, insisting that children are not immune to the virus. According to the county Department of Public Health, 9% of all COVID cases in the county...
LACo Supervisor Janice Hahn Tests Positive for COVID-19
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was a no-show at Tuesday’s board meeting, announcing on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Hahn said she tested positive over the weekend. “I am vaccinated and boosted but feeling pretty lousy and still have a terrible cough,” Hahn wrote.
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths
An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the spring program, the credit union said. “Over the...
Orange County Supervisors Extend Contract with CEO Frank Kim
Orange County supervisors Tuesday approved a new three-year contract for Orange County CEO Frank Kim. Kim has been the county’s chief executive since May 2015. Before that he was the chief financial officer, and he has worked for the county since 1995 when he was hired as a staff accountant.
LA Council Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools
Splatters of blood and fake $100 bills were visible on the left aisle of Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday afternoon, remnants from another raucous meeting that started with protesters voicing displeasure at an ordinance to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers and ended with one arrest, three injured police officers and a final vote to approve the measure.
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
LA Bike Advocates Express Concern As Ban On Sidewalk Assembly Takes Effect
Dozens of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest an ordinance prohibiting people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way that took effect Monday. The ordinance was approved by the city council in June. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who proposed the ordinance, previously said it would reduce...
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott
The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift to CCF from Scott,...
Riverside Program to Offer 50 Jobs in Nonprofit Organizations, Government
The city of Riverside will be offering part-time jobs to 50 residents between 16 and 30 years old over the next two years as part of an initiative to promote community involvement and employment opportunities for inexperienced workers, it was announced Monday. The Youth Jobs Corps program was established under...
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
Police Await Results of Blood Work on Anne Heche Following Crash into House
Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told...
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Level Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 34th consecutive day and 41st time in the past 42 days, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.367, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 87.9 cents over the past 42...
Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside
Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
Woman with Dementia, 93, Missing from Pico Rivera
A 93-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure went missing Saturday from Pico Rivera and sheriff’s detectives asked the public to help locate her. Gabrielle Mary Allen was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of East Aldrich Street, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Cockfighting Bust in Jurupa Valley
Nearly 150 roosters seized when deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley were euthanized and the property owner could face felony animal cruelty charges, officials said Sunday. After receiving reports of a large and ruckus gathering, deputies broke up the event at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block...
Authorities Weigh Charges vs. Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Prosecutors Tuesday were reviewing allegations against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was booked into the Benoit Detention Center...
