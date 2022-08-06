ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row. Events range from track and field to pickleball. The sporting events are located all over the city of Mankato. The games are expected to bring in 500 participants, which will...
MANKATO, MN
therinklive.com

Minnetonka's Lauren Goldsworthy commits to Minnesota State Mankato

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The first week of August brought a lot of excitement for the city of Minnetonka. One current boys high school player ( Alex Lunski ), and three others who have ties to the city ( Beckett Hendrickson, John Whipple , and Drew Stewart) announced their commitments to play at the Division I level.
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State football opens up fall camp

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row. Officials break ground on Caswell Park...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterville, MN
Sports
City
Jordan, MN
Morristown, MN
Sports
City
Morristown, MN
Jordan, MN
Sports
City
Waterville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Waterville, MN
Education
KEYC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages;...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

VetsFest comes to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYC

Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Things to know for elections tomorrow...

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will be faced with three ballot questions that could determine the future of the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. The first question asks for $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school. If approved,...
LE SUEUR, MN
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy