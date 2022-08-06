Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Goes Missing in Long Beach

Read on mynewsla.com
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree
A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LASD seeks missing teenage girl, last seen in East Los Angeles
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
2urbangirls.com
Disabled woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
LAPD seeking help to identify elderly woman
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who was found Sunday walking alone near the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South L.A. Police say the woman is believed to be about 93 years old and was found in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue. She’s […]
Speeding motorcycle leads authorities on pursuit through San Fernando Valley
The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a stolen tow truck Monday before they exited the vehicle and fled at high speeds on a motorcycle. The chase began in the Downey area on the 5 Freeway as authorities followed the truck from a distance. At some point during the observation, the driver of […]
Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school
Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday morning on accusations of stealing from an elementary school in Twentynine Palms. The burglary occurred at Oasis Elementary School over the weekend but it was reported to police Monday at 7:00 a.m. Morongo Unified School District employees told deputies that a school vehicle and approximately $5,590.00 worth of The post Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school appeared first on KESQ.
La Puente House Fire Partially Burns Neighboring Structure
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 4:58 pm Monday, Aug. 8, of a structure fire on the 13900 block of East Nevers Street in the city of La Puente. Firefighters arrived and reported smoke and fire showing on a single story...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Reported Missing in Koreatown
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside
Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
