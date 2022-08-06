Beanstalk Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Safe Replant and Unpause’ Months After $182M Exploit

Read on decrypt.co
Related
decrypt.co
Binance 'Never Completed' Acquisition of Troubled Crypto Exchange WazirX: CZ
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Binance never acquired India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX, although an earlier blog post says it did. Crypto exchange Binance recently denied owning India-based crypto exchange WazirX, despite the company’s blog post from 2019 saying exactly the opposite. WazirX, meanwhile, insists the deal has...
decrypt.co
How Ethereum Traders Are Preparing to Buy and Sell the Merge
Data collected by Glassnode suggests that options traders are looking "extremely bullish" for September, but leaning bearish again for October, the month after the merge. A look into the Ethereum derivatives market indicates that the "merge"— a long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum network—is setting the stage for crypto traders to "buy the rumor, and sell the news."
decrypt.co
Binance Shutters ‘Off-Chain Fund Transfer’ Path to WazirX Exchange
Amid an investigation into WazirX, Binance and its CEO have continued to distance the firm from the India-based crypto exchange. The industry’s largest crypto exchange Binance published a blog announcement on Monday stating that it would be “removing the off-chain fund transfer channel between WazirX and Binance.”. Binance...
decrypt.co
How Secure Is the Ethereum Sitting in Your MetaMask Wallet?
Security and privacy experts say it's become alarmingly common for people to report vulnerabilities on public forums like Twitter because they otherwise get ignored. It’s been an unrelenting week for MetaMask developers. Reacting to the news that $4.5 million worth of funds had been drained from thousands of software...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Hodlnaut Joins Long List of Crypto Firms Freezing Withdrawals
Hodlnaut is the latest crypto lender to pause withdrawals in order to "stabilize liquidity" amidst the sector's ongoing insolvency troubles. Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut is the latest digital asset company to announce that it is freezing withdrawals “due to recent market conditions.”. In an announcement on Holdnaut’s website, the...
decrypt.co
Reddit Rolls Out Community Points on Arbitrum’s New Ethereum Scaler With FTX Support
Arbitrum’s new gaming and social dapp-centric Nova chain is live, and Reddit could bring millions of users to it via rewards. FTX is also on board. Arbitrum Nova, a new Ethereum scaling solution built for games and social apps, has launched to the public. Social giant Reddit will use...
decrypt.co
Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US
The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Expands Into South Korea Via Two New Acquisitions
Seeing the future in crypto markets, Crypto.com recently unveiled an acquisition plan for expanding to South Korea. As many industry players look to recover from hefty losses, Crypto.com is turning to greener pastures in South Korea. On Monday, the Singapore-based crypto platform announced the acquisition of PnLink Co. and OK-Bit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
decrypt.co
CryptoDickbutts Ethereum NFTs Surge 690% in Daily Sales Volume
The floor price of Series 3 CryptoDickButts climbed as prominent influencers shilled their Dickbutt bags and praised the CDB community. CryptoDickbutts surged on Sunday, leapfrogging a handful of other notable NFT collections on elevated volume. Daily trading volume for the Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea is up 690% at the time...
decrypt.co
'It Doesn’t Change Anything' Says Tornado Cash After Code Disappears From GitHub
The source code for crypto privacy mixer Tornado Cash has been removed from Github, prompting outcry from privacy and free speech advocates. The source code for crypto transaction mixer Tornado Cash has disappeared from Github barely 24 hours after the US Treasury Department added the privacy tool to its sanctions list.
decrypt.co
Circle's USDC Will Not Support an Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
Circle insists it’s doing “the right thing,” advocating for the new chain's development amid growing discussions of yet another Ethereum fork. Stablecoin provider Circle announced its intentions to fully support Ethereum’s shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) chain following the highly-anticipated merge event slated for September 19.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Posts $1 Billion Net Loss in Q2, Stock Tumbles
Coinbase stock is down 10% today, falling by more than 4% in after hours trading following an underwhelming earnings report for the second quarter of the year. Coinbase underperformed compared to analyst expectations, posting $808.3 million in revenue for Q2 compared to an estimated $832.2 million that would be brought in by the cryptocurrency exchange.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Michael Saylor Leaves CEO Role to ‘Focus More on Bitcoin,’ Nomad and Solana Get Hacked
Also: A British crypto troll was ordered by the U.K. High Court to pay 1 pound in damages to a podcaster. After two consecutive weeks of growth, crypto markets cramped up a bit. Even as reports of liquidity troubles appear to have slowed, investors were cautious. This week, Bitcoin-HODLing corporations...
decrypt.co
Avalanche Jumps Nearly 15% Amid Surging NFT Volumes
Popular Ethereum competitor Avalanche has gained double-digits as NFTs on the network gain traction. Avalanche (AVAX) is leading the gains among the top-20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. AVAX, the coin powering the layer-1 blockchain, gained 14.18% and has seen a 23% uptick in trading volume over the past 24...
decrypt.co
New NFT Privacy Proposal Gets Vitalik Buterin’s Attention
A new proposal would see a new ERC-721 extension use stealth addresses to obscure NFT transactions on the Ethereum network. Inspired by Vitalik Buterin’s idea of non-transferrable Soulbound tokens, Ethereum researcher Anton Wahrstätter came up with a fresh proposal for an ERC-721 extension that would implement "stealth" addresses to obscure public blockchain transactions involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Comments / 0