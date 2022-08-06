Man Dies After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Palm Springs

Read on mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Killing 81-Year-Old Mother in Hemet
A convicted felon accused of killing his 81-year-old mother at her Hemet home was charged with murder and other offenses Tuesday. Ricardo D. Tucker was arrested Friday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the slaying of 81-year-old Lee Tucker. Along with murder, the defendant is charged with elder abuse...
mynewsla.com
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Airplane Crash-Lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured. The forced landing occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency could not immediately confirm...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Coachella
A 37-year-old woman was in custody Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in Coachella. Cindy Gicela Parra was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of murder, according to inmate records. She was being held on $1 million bail. At...
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
mynewsla.com
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of murder. The charges against Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, include a special circumstance allegation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
knewsradio.com
Woman Jumps To Her Death
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A woman has jumped to her death on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms. It was 11:05 a-m on Thursday August 4th 2022 when California Highway Patrol officers were called to the Ramon Road bridge over Interstate 10.
mynewsla.com
Fontana Man Arrested in Deadly Moreno Valley Shooting
A 33-year-old Fontana man accused of gunning down another man in Moreno Valley remained jailed Sunday without bail. Deputies found the victim — Jason Williams, 28, of Riverside — suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside
Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley
A Coachella man is behind bars this morning after committing an alleged burglary in Yucca Valley. The incident took place on August 6th in a residential are near William Lane in Yucca around 10 in the morning. After responding to the scene, authorities were able to find the suspect and arrest him. His is currently The post Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
mynewsla.com
Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Cockfighting Bust in Jurupa Valley
Nearly 150 roosters seized when deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley were euthanized and the property owner could face felony animal cruelty charges, officials said Sunday. After receiving reports of a large and ruckus gathering, deputies broke up the event at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block...
Comments / 1