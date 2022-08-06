ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's 'Classic' Victory Over Everton

By Melissa Edwards
 3 days ago

Chelsea beat Frank Lampard's Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in the opening day of the Premier League, but Thomas Tuchel's post-match interview was full of mixed emotions.

A close battle for Tuchel's men was once again decided by an infamous Jorginho penalty, but the German coach hadn't expected anything different in their first game of the season.

Jorginho celebrating after scoring the winning goal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Very classic that we win 1-0 with a Jorginho penalty," he told Sky Sports .

"We are not on the highest level. Players came in late. Pre-season was turbulent. We had high training last week. We had not enough movement on the ball, more ball losses. Strange second half. 10 minutes extra time in the end, strange.

"I'm not sure it's why I don't want to put pressure on us or lower expectations. We should dig in, stay quiet, be humble. The next week has one headline, Tottenham."

Thiago Silva celebrating versus Spurs last season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The manager also alluded to potential additional transfers still to come this summer, and explained that new players coming in late isn't ideal for his side.

"I think if we can add to the squad we add. Midfielders maybe not the first option but we can use new legs and fresh input to bring us to a new level. If not, we will push. We could use some input and more quality. We are on it.

"Koulibaly came late and struggled. Raheem struggled physically at the end. Cucurella was very strong for 20 minutes. Koulibaly came off with just cramp."

Raheem Sterling battling with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

IMAGO / PA Images

Nevertheless, Chelsea supporters can head into the tie against Spurs with some confidence in their squad, knowing they will try everything to not let them down.

"We struggled last season to get points. We have them. A win is a win, it's the most important. We have to get better."

