Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
Hoskins, streaking Phillies rout Nationals 11-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night. He is the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900. J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday. Realmuto is the first catcher since at least 1900 to homer and triple in consecutive contests. “We’re swinging it good right now,” Vierling said. “Just roll with the hot streak.”
Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies replayed highlights from Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Pete Rose and all the big plays from the 1980 World Series championship team on the big screen. The occasion was a celebration of the first World Series winner in franchise history, yes, but it couldn’t help but serve as a reminder of just what might lie ahead for this year’s team. The Phillies noticed. Ace Zack Wheeler sought out Carlton for photos and autographed baseballs. Others hung over the dugout rail with as much interest in the festivities as the fans who actually remembered the 1980 parade. “It was super cool to see,” rookie Darick Hall said. “It’s crazy to think that those guys were us not too long ago, doing the same thing we’re doing.” These days, that means win.
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
