Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
FOX Sports

Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
FOX Sports

Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
The Associated Press

Hoskins, streaking Phillies rout Nationals 11-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night. He is the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900. J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday. Realmuto is the first catcher since at least 1900 to homer and triple in consecutive contests. “We’re swinging it good right now,” Vierling said. “Just roll with the hot streak.”
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
The Associated Press

Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies replayed highlights from Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Pete Rose and all the big plays from the 1980 World Series championship team on the big screen. The occasion was a celebration of the first World Series winner in franchise history, yes, but it couldn’t help but serve as a reminder of just what might lie ahead for this year’s team. The Phillies noticed. Ace Zack Wheeler sought out Carlton for photos and autographed baseballs. Others hung over the dugout rail with as much interest in the festivities as the fans who actually remembered the 1980 parade. “It was super cool to see,” rookie Darick Hall said. “It’s crazy to think that those guys were us not too long ago, doing the same thing we’re doing.” These days, that means win.
Philadelphia, PA

