2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton

Read on www.q13fox.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Head-on wreck on Highway 97A seriously injures two
A two-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. The Washington State Patrol says that just before midnight, a 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Juan Orrosco-Sanchez, 26, was travelling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1988 GMC pickup being driven by Nicholas L. Clapham, 63, of Renton.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
q13fox.com
Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning. The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes. Investigators said there were...
q13fox.com
Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Washington man taken into custody for shooting in Snohomish
A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm on 57th Avenue Southeast, KIRO-TV reported. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a man in his late 50s had been shot.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest suspect accused of setting at least 4 fires in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, at least four fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. The first was reported around 7:28 p.m. at...
q13fox.com
Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in 2021 death of 2-year-old boy in Puyallup, officials say
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a 2-year-old child in Puyallup. Brian Douglas Widland Jr. is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of the toddler, identified as Hudson Carlisle.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in Gold Bar. He is a 56-year-old man who is 5'10" with blonde-gray hair.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek help finding theft suspect
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing a customer's phone at a Fred Meyer on Sunday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at 4:52 p.m., 37-year-old Justin David Holden stole a cellphone from a customer at the Lacey Fred Meyer on Sleater Kinney Rd. SE.
Arrest made in Dec. 2021 shooting death of Puyallup 2-year-old
Pierce County deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Puyallup boy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. In December 2021, a 2-year-old boy was killed in an afternoon shooting in the 10800 block of 58th Avenue Court East. According to the Tacoma...
KOMO News
WSP: Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5, no occupants found
SEATTLE - Crews with Seattle Fire searched for occupants of a van Sunday after it went off of I-5 and down an embankment. The van left southbound I-5 near the Boeing Field exit and went about 50 feet down an embankment, colliding with a tree. Seattle Fire crews repelled down...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Fire Blotter | Rollover Accident; Possible Broken Arm; Unconscious Person
Here are a few calls the Snoqualmie Fire Department responded to in late July. Firefighters responded to an accident on westbound SR 18 at the Issaquah-Hobart Road on-ramp. A vehicle and trailer overturned. Only minor injuries were reported. July 22, 2022. Firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on SR...
Comments / 2