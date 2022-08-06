Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Read on www.wcn247.com
Related
wcn247.com
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state's office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature, so advocates are turning to voters for approval. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Another Missouri proposal that would allow ranked-choice voting failed to make it on the ballot.
wcn247.com
Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation
A top Lutheran bishop issued a public apology to a majority Latino congregation in California for how they were treated after their pastor was fired by the denomination's first transgender bishop. Presiding bishop Elizabeth A. Eaton delivered the mea culpa during the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Churchwide Assembly happening in Ohio. Eaton promised to dedicate more denominational resources to diversity and inclusion efforts with the goal of dismantling systemic racism. Members of the California church said they accepted the apology and forgave the church. They also spoke of the pain and trauma they endured after their pastor's removal. The congregation lost financial support and has been worshipping in a parking lot.
wcn247.com
Beshear: FEMA has to 'get it right' in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear's comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region. Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people. Beshear says the devastation in eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.
wcn247.com
Ex FBI agent turns self in to face Puerto Rico criminal case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was indicted in a corruption case against a former Puerto Rico governor, has turned himself into federal authorities in the U.S. territory, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rossini’s attorney had reached out to authorities just days after former Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested. Rossini is charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Man's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement
Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.
wcn247.com
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — DNA technology has helped investigators make an arrest in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed. A 75-year-old Hawaii man is in custody. The Mercury News reports Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 1982. A delivery truck driver discovered her body among some bushes 100 yards away from the bus stop. The newspaper reported that Sunnyvale police arrested Gary Ramirez in Maui last week after they say his DNA matched the blood from Karen’s leather jacket and the 4-foot cinder block wall where the killer left her after stabbing her 59 times. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
wcn247.com
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday's news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman. Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham. Charges of both kidnapping and manslaughter were considered. The news that the grand jury had declined to charge Donham makes it increasingly unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s death.
Comments / 0