Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people have been injured in a shooting on South Abe Street on Monday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, around 7:25 p.m. officers were responding to a shooting in the 800 block of South Abe Street after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A second victim went to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

GONZALES, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO