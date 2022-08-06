Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

Read on www.brproud.com
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
brproud.com
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost hit “several times” at accident scene
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department. A deputy and officer both responded to an accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place on Hwy 63 and while navigating the scene, both...
One dead, three hurt, another uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car
Troopers say, Athuris Rapp, who was in the backseat of the Corolla, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
brproud.com
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Antioch Road at Profit Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Tuesday, August 9 crash on Antioch Road at Profit Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:37 a.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest near N. Harrell’s Ferry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday, August 8 crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Muriel Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
brproud.com
Two injured in shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people have been injured in a shooting on South Abe Street on Monday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, around 7:25 p.m. officers were responding to a shooting in the 800 block of South Abe Street after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A second victim went to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.
20-Year-Old Arhuris Rapp Killed In A Fatal Accident On I-10 In Slidell (Slidell, LA)
An investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell is ongoing by the Louisiana State Police. The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LSP, a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by [..]
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
brproud.com
Crews simultaneously responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire crews responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, both of which left no injuries. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 said crews responded to a possible fire at Taco Bell on Juban Road. After crews arrived, only light smoke was found in the lobby. The fire district said no fire was discovered and an electrician was called.
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
WDSU
Home in Slidell catches on fire, firefighters believe the cause to be lightning
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 responded to a house fire on Monaco Drive on Monday. The fire is suspected to be caused by a lightning strike, as heavy thunderstorms have been passing through the area. The homeowner was home at the time of the...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fiery Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near LA Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday after 11:55 p.m. The preliminary reports said a 2013 GMC Yukon travelling [..]
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Possible congestion due to stalled vehicle along Blount Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a stalled and abandoned vehicle is blocking a lane along Blount Road near Scotland-Zachary Highway and Elm Grove Garden Drive Tuesday (August 9) afternoon. The incident occurred was initially reported around 1:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to...
an17.com
Loranger man dies in late night crash near Clements Road off LA 1054
LORANGER---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Triston Pennington of Loranger. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
22-Year-Old Triston Pennington Died In A Fatal Crash Near Clements Road (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA Highway 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Triston Pennington from [..]
Multiple people taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight, according to emergency responders. EMS confirmed the incident happened on Plank Road near Thomas Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, August 8. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement...
