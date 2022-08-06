Read on americanmilitarynews.com
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Dallas Observer
Despite Legislation and Funding, Texas Still Has Thousands of Untested Rape Kits
A few years ago, a woman, her husband and their grandson were stopped by police outside of San Antonio. It was the middle of the night, and the reason for the stop, according to the two officers, was safety: The family was approaching a high crime area. To the married couple taking their grandchild to SeaWorld, that reasoning felt flimsy.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group
A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable. Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails,...
thereminder.com
Doughty has plan for Western Mass. if elected governor
SPRINGFIELD – Chris Doughty has a plan for Western Massachusetts. The Republican candidate for his party’s gubernatorial nomination said at a press conference at Riverfront Park last week the region “feels forgotten and left behind. We felt that. We heard that.”. This was his third campaign swing...
americanmilitarynews.com
AR-15 rifles installed in all public schools in NC county
A North Carolina sheriff installed AR-15 rifles in all county public schools in order to better prepare deputies in the event of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the new plan in a June Facebook video in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, Robb Elementary school shooting, during which 19 children and two teachers were killed. Harwell said on Friday that a safe, AR-15 rifle, and other security tools had been installed in the county’s six public schools, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks
When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Now the Big Apple is too rough for migrants who've fled cartels! NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits more than half those bussed to city from Texas likely fled over 'fear' of serious crime
NYC Mayor Eric Adams has suggested the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before they arrived over a fear of the city's crime. 'We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,' Adams told a woman organizing the convoy on Friday, in a conversation overheard by The New York Post.
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
NECN
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
capecod.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts. State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession. Brown is running for...
