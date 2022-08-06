Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

Read on www.wbay.com
Polls indicate close race in Wisconsin Republican governor primary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eyes will be on Wisconsin Tuesday night as voters choose a Republican to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the November election. Polling indicates a tight race between Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels and Pence-backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. An Emerson College Poll shows Kleefisch...
WATCH: Report from Barnes headquarters
WATCH: Public Policy expert deep dive into the Wisconsin governor primary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Political pundits are watching Wisconsin Tuesday to see which Republican candidate will go on to face Democrat Tony Evers in the general election in November. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels are leading in the polls--and it’s very close. Craig Gilbert,...
INTERVIEW: In depth on the Wisconsin Governor Primary
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin Partisan Primary preview
Things to know for Wisconsin’s Primary Election
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a partisan primary election. Statewide, voters will choose a Republican governor candidate to face incumbent Democrat Tony Evers in the November 8 general election. Republicans will choose between Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Ramthun, and Adam...
Mandela Barnes poised to be Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is poised to move forward to face Republican Ron Johnson in the general election in November. Barnes has been endorsed by three of the other Democrats in the race. The candidates who dropped out to support Barnes are still on the ballot.
WATCH: Candidates make final push ahead of primary
UPFRONT: Republicans, Democrats speak ahead of state primary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this week’s installment of Upfront— WISN’s Matt Smith looks at the race for Governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. As the polls prepare to open, WBAY’s sister station WISN held a town hall for the three Republican gubernatorial candidates.
