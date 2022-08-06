Ryerson: Why all girls? The benefits of single-gender education

Before there is dance, there is music — notes and rhythms and phrasing. Then come the bodies, the movement. The vision. On Monday, eight choreographers will be debuting nine works on the Ford Amphitheater stage. The program will include a large cast of dancers representing a variety of styles. In some ways, it’s much like any mixed program at the Vail Dance Festival, with cross-genre exploration amongst pairings and partnerships old and new. But NOW Premieres is exclusively new work, created by choreographers specifically for the Festival, and there’s that palpable frisson of excitement that goes hand in hand with a debut. Even more so with debut after debut after debut.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO