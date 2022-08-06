Ryerson: Why all girls? The benefits of single-gender education

Read on www.vaildaily.com
Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade
Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Colorado governor
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier to visit The Bookworm of Edwards
When: Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. Many recall when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the following investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 that found that the US Postal Service Professional Cycling Team “ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Valley Voices: A visit from HFHI CEO inspires and energizes
Across the country, in Colorado and right here at home there aren’t enough homes: too few affordable rentals, sky-rocketing real estate prices. Demand in every housing market is increasing and supply just cannot keep up. Earlier this year I had the opportunity to attend the Habitat for Humanity International...
Letter: Dancing in the Park was magnificent
I’d like to thank the town of Avon for putting on this amazing event free of charge for the residents to enjoy. It was an hour and a half of magnificence. Top quality performances and variety in the most beautiful setting ever!. We are lucky people to have access...
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
New works, new partnerships, new energy at the 2022 NOW Premieres performance
Before there is dance, there is music — notes and rhythms and phrasing. Then come the bodies, the movement. The vision. On Monday, eight choreographers will be debuting nine works on the Ford Amphitheater stage. The program will include a large cast of dancers representing a variety of styles. In some ways, it’s much like any mixed program at the Vail Dance Festival, with cross-genre exploration amongst pairings and partnerships old and new. But NOW Premieres is exclusively new work, created by choreographers specifically for the Festival, and there’s that palpable frisson of excitement that goes hand in hand with a debut. Even more so with debut after debut after debut.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
