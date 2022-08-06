ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Early Impressions of JT Daniels, RB Depth, Newcomers Standing Out + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media following today's practice.

Good and bad through five days

"Our energy. The guys that have been in the program more than just this summer have and idea of what to do - assignment and alignment. Our fundamentals are above what they normally would be. Situational knowledge is better. We got to do a better job of being able to practice full speed and not be on the ground. I think we need to finish plays better on both sides. Those are a few things right off the top of my head."

Newcomers standing out

"[DE] Asani Redwood is a guy that's got a great story. He's only played football really, this is his third fall. He's put on a good amount of weight since he's been here. Over the last two years, he's put on almost 90 pounds which is unheard of. But I like the way he moves; strong. Very few bad habits. Comes from a strong, really good high school program. I like him. [CB] Jaylon Shelton, who just got here in July, he's made a positive impression through five practices. Can retain information - intelligent football player. I think [LB] Tirek [Austin-Cave] really runs well. He's still learning what to do but he runs well. Both transfer corners [Rashad Ajayi and Wesley McCormick] are definitely going to be factors. They'll push to be starters and they'll play a lot. Offensively, C.J. Donaldson is a kid that's going to play. He gives us a lot of flexibility. He can play up to three positions - tight end, running back, receiver. He'll play. You'll see him. He's going to give defenses some personnel issues. [WR] Cortez Braham through five practices, he's definitely going to be able to help us. Jeremiah [Aaron] is a little bit more behind. We've got time for him to catch up but Cortez being here since May [helps]."

QB battle through five days

"Today, Nicco [Marchiol] threw the ball his best through the five practices. He's growing. The game is starting to slow down. He has a better understanding of some defensive structure and is more comfortable in the plays than he was in the spring, which is to be expected. Goose [Crowder] has been solid. He definitely has some growth. JT [Daniels] has more experience than all of them. Garrett Greene had a great two-minute drive today to finish practice."

Early impressions of JT Daniels

"He's mature, he's older. I would say weathered and I mean that. He's been through some real highs and he's been through some real lows. His approach is that of a veteran. He's really intelligent. What I've really been encouraged by and this is something that we've kind of challenged him with early and he's really answered, is he's been great in the meeting room. Especially he and Nicco, they'e gotten really close which I think has been a huge positive for Nicco. He's knowledgeable. He understands defenses. He understands what we're trying to do within the system."

Depth at running back

"We're a work in progress there. Tony's got some significant game action. He's never gone into a season at the college level having to be the guy but I think that he's more than capable. I'm really confident in him. I'm really confident in the progress that Juston Johnson's made. There's some pressure on Jaylen Anderson and [Markquan] Rucker to get ready. C.J. Donaldson's definitely going to help us some there. We've got enough bodies. We've just got to get them some reps where everybody's comfortable."

Right tackle battle

"We've got to get better. That's a competition. There's been some ups and downs. But here's the thing, [Brandon] Yates and [JaQuay] Hubbard are both more than capable. I have a lot of confidence in them. They have the ability. Their good will win us games. We just have to be consistent in that. Our expectations for our offensive line are extremely high this year.

