Cars

2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ford Mustang Isn’t Named After a Horse

You might imagine a rampaging, wild, and free horse when you think of the origins of Ford’s storied muscle car, the Mustang. However, you might be surprised to learn that the pony car didn’t get its moniker from a wild horse. Instead, the Ford Mustang got its name from an extraordinary fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang.
Motorious

1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car

As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
CARS
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
