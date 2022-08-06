3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three additional Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages.
The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike and Wolfe counties.350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state agencies for the cost of emergency response, debris removal, and restoration of damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible.
For updates on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit FEMA’s website or follow them on Twitter .
