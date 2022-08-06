ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement

By Amanda Barber
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCE4d_0h7X3o7p00

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three additional Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages.

The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike and Wolfe counties.

350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state agencies for the cost of emergency response, debris removal, and restoration of damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible.

For updates on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit FEMA’s website or follow them on Twitter .

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 56

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today

In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Reimbursement#Kentuckians#Public Assistance#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
WTWO/WAWV

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy