Civilized Citizens
2d ago

Wow so they are going to try to save their pay but it's been acceptable to refuse teacher pay increases for years and years along with lay all the blame on them for everything wrong with those test scores. Hmmm 🤔 only thing I see here is additional reasoning NOT to teach publicly and further motivation to work in the private education sector. To the uninformed I worked NC public for 9 years in that 9 years there were 2 pay raises for teachers the other years we were held in a frozen salary status. We weren't leveled up at those raises either. Do I believe Administration needs a pass to preserve their pay over this? NOPE.

4
Ron2022
2d ago

Principals can manipulate data to ensure they get a bonus. They can pass kids who otherwise shouldn't. They can waive excessive absences when they shouldn't. They can change grades that teachers give when they shouldn't. The conflict of interest is why our schools are so bad.

3
Gale Benton
3d ago

Teacher makes 30k a year principal 89k, the teacher is more valuable.

8
N.C. Education Leaders Defend Plan To Revamp Teacher Licensure

Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina

Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding parents that vaccinating students against preventable disease is important to their health ahead of the start of school. It’s time again for children to get shots for school....
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonant with New York voters

In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
N.C. volunteers on the ground in flooded Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Dozens of volunteers from North Carolina-based nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse are on the ground in the hardest hit areas of Kentucky to help flood survivors. Heavy rains caused devastating flooding in the eastern part of the Bluegrass State, displacing thousands of residents and killing at least 37 people.
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
