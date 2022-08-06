Wow so they are going to try to save their pay but it's been acceptable to refuse teacher pay increases for years and years along with lay all the blame on them for everything wrong with those test scores. Hmmm 🤔 only thing I see here is additional reasoning NOT to teach publicly and further motivation to work in the private education sector. To the uninformed I worked NC public for 9 years in that 9 years there were 2 pay raises for teachers the other years we were held in a frozen salary status. We weren't leveled up at those raises either. Do I believe Administration needs a pass to preserve their pay over this? NOPE.
Principals can manipulate data to ensure they get a bonus. They can pass kids who otherwise shouldn't. They can waive excessive absences when they shouldn't. They can change grades that teachers give when they shouldn't. The conflict of interest is why our schools are so bad.
Teacher makes 30k a year principal 89k, the teacher is more valuable.
Comments / 11