PSCW cleans up the backwaters of the Mississippi River

We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
geneseorepublic.com
Meet the new Geneseo City Administrator
Brandon Maeglin was officially appointed Geneseo City Administrator after serving six months as the Interim City Administrator at the July 12 Geneseo City Council meeting. Previous to that, he was the City's HR director and held the office of City Clerk. Maeglin currently lives in Colona with his fiance' Tabitha...
KGLO News
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
KWQC
Davenport City Council looks at $10 million settlement with Canadian Pacific at upcoming meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, Davenport City Council will vote on a multi-million-dollar deal from Canadian Pacific pending it’s merger with Kansas City Southern. The city hopes to use the $10 million deal it to address increased train traffic that could come to the city if the merger is approved by the Surface Transportation Board this winter.
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ourquadcities.com
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports of a few roadways washed out in Stephenson County… Flash Flood WARNING/Advisory/Watch
UPDATE: There are several reports of many roadways that are impassable, due to the flooding. There are reports of a few roads in Stephenson County that are washed away. (Cedarville, Winslow, Highway 73, Lena, Pearl City are the areas worst effected) If you are traveling: Turn around, Don’t drown!
KWQC
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa man is being called a hero after authorities said he drowned helping to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the river. The Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report at 6:07 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning in the Iowa River in rural Johnson County, according to KCRG.
KWQC
Rock Island City Council passes first vote on the proposed SSA
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s been two weeks since the Rock Island City Council first heard the proposal for a special service area taxing district for downtown Rock Island that would help revitalize the area. Tonight, the city council voted on whether or not to move forward with...
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families. When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle. INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:
ourquadcities.com
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
nrgmediadixon.com
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
KWQC
Maddie Poppe to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort in December
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clarksville, Iowa singer-songwriter will perform in the event center at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. The casino said folk singer Maddie Poppe will perform songs from her Christmas From Home EP, released in November 2020. Poppe is the Season...
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
