Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye asking for input on Downtown Specific Area Plan

 3 days ago

Buckeye recently launched the first phase of the planning process to create a new, comprehensive Buckeye Downtown Specific Area Plan.

The first step is to gather public input with a survey to get a better understanding of what residents and stakeholders desire for the future of downtown Buckeye.

The survey asks the public to share their thoughts on the current state of downtown, as well as opportunities for its future. The survey will be open until Sept. 25.

“Downtowns are powerful symbols; thriving downtowns create inviting experiences for all types of people and ages,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn in a news release. “We want to invest in our downtown to ensure it thrives in the future and stands out in the Valley.”

In addition to the public survey, two in-person open houses and two virtual open houses are scheduled to provide additional opportunities for input. You can learn more and follow the project on the city’s website, buckeyeaz.gov/downtownplan, and social media accounts.

The Downtown Specific Area Planwill combine existing planning documents into one, long-term, visionary and comprehensive plan that positions downtown Buckeye for the future and attracting interest from developers.

The DSAP will guide the future direction of downtown Buckeye to ensure that it can continue to grow sustainably, and develop to suit the needs of the current and future residents and visitors

For more information and to sign up for project update emails, visit buckeyeaz.gov/downtownplan .

Phoenix, AZ
