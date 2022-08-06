Portion of Maple Parkway in Mariners Harbor is renamed ‘Educator Lawrence E. Ambrosino Way’

Read on www.silive.com
Community input meeting for controversial Hylan Boulevard bike lane project set for Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough residents will have an opportunity to comment on the city’s controversial Hylan Boulevard bike lane project proposal at a community input meeting on Wednesday. The planned project, which was first presented to the community in 2019 and then again in June, would remove travel...
FDNY responds to brush fire off Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Road
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a report of a brush fire in Charleston Tuesday afternoon. About 60 members and 12 units were called to the fire on the 2900 block of Arthur Kill Road, which was reported at 2:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Staten Island obituaries for August 9, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Sharon C. Camara passed away on August 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she lived on Staten Island before moving to Pennsylvania 11 years ago. Sharon was a registered nurse, working at the Coney Island Hospital’s emergency room for 22 years. She and her husband of 36 years had two sons together.
FDNY responds to house fire in Staten Island’s Mariners Harbor section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire at a home in Mariners Harbor prompted an FDNY response Tuesday evening. Firefighters responded to 51 Mersereau Ave. at around 4:22 p.m., according to an alert from the FDNY’s Twitter feed. The FDNY announced at 4:47 p.m. that the fire was under...
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
S.I. North Shore to be focus of NYC ‘smart’ composting program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The North Shore of Staten Island will be a focus of an expanded, city-run composting program. City officials will be sighting 250 new “smart” composting bins around the five boroughs with an emphasis on certain areas, including the northern part of Staten Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Earlier in the year, the city said it would only distribute 100 of the composting bins.
After Buffalo racist shooting, NYC is tasked with developing domestic terrorism prevention plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Following the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 Black people dead in May, the state is calling on New York City to come up with a domestic terrorism prevention plan. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state has issued new guidance...
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
NYC calls on New Yorkers to kill spotted lanternflies. Yes, but how??? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The spotted lanternflies are back. And we have no idea how to get rid of them. The city Parks Department issued an advisory calling on New Yorkers to take matters into their own hands. Or feet. Parks says we should “please squish and dispose of...
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
MTA continues crackdown on toll evaders, as bogus plates result in roughly 2,000 summonses so far this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has a message for the thousands of toll evaders throughout the region; pay your tolls or lose your car. On Monday, MTA Bridges & Tunnels officials invited the Advance/SILive.com to visit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to speak with agency officers about their work identifying and interdicting vehicles using fake, covered or obstructed license plates to avoid tolls.
Staten Island 2022 BBQ festival: ‘Pig Island’ to return with Hot Sauce Alley, expanded whiskey tent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden’s getting piggy with it once again. One of the Big Apple’s beastliest BBQ festivals returns this year to the 83-acre Livingston campus. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 with...
Richmond County Yacht Club’s ‘Float Your Boat Day’ makes a big splash at Great Kills Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fun and fabulous day for youngsters who participated in a “Float Your Boat Day,” a social sailing-themed activity hosted by the Richmond County Yacht Club, which was incorporated into the Junior Sailing Academy Summer Day Camp. The event was offered...
NYC Chipotle workers eligible for part of $20 million labor settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some New York City Chipotle workers can get part of a $20 million settlement that city officials announced Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga estimated that about 13,000 workers would be eligible for $50 for each week worked from Nov. 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022, for Chipotle violating their rights to predictable schedules and paid sick leave.
Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery
GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
thevillagesun.com
Daily News backs Liz Holtzman in Downtown congressional race
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Showing that the 10th Congressional District primary election is anyone’s call, the Daily News on Sunday endorsed Elizabeth Holtzman. The newspaper’s editorial board dubbed Holtzman, “the class of the large field.”. The newly redrawn 10th District includes almost all of Manhattan south...
