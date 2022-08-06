Portion of Maple Parkway in Mariners Harbor is renamed ‘Educator Lawrence E. Ambrosino Way’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Sharon C. Camara passed away on August 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she lived on Staten Island before moving to Pennsylvania 11 years ago. Sharon was a registered nurse, working at the Coney Island Hospital’s emergency room for 22 years. She and her husband of 36 years had two sons together.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO