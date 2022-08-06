ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Hockey Holds Annual Alumni Golf Outing, 2011-12 Team Reflects on Frozen Four Run

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mwjK_0h7X20Ef00

BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State hockey program held its annual alumni golf outing on Saturday.

It’s been 10 years since Ferris State’s memorable run to the Frozen Four in the 2011-12 season. The Bulldogs finished as national runners-up that season, falling to Boston College 4-1 in the NCAA Championship game.

Many members of that team were in town for the golf outing, including team captain Tommy Hill.

“It’s a special group, right? Everyone asks ‘what was so special about that group?'” Hill said. “[It was] just a tight-knit group of guys and especially our class that year. We met back up, six of the eight of us are here so that was pretty special.”

Tommy Hill is now an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University.

“That was a magical season, obviously,” said head coach Bob Daniels. “It was a group I’ll never forget and getting to the national championship game. It is hard to believe that was 10 years ago, you know? Time does fly.”

The Boston College team Ferris State lost to in the NCAA Championship in 2011-12 featured current NHL stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Chris Kreider.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Sacred Heart Football Prepares for 100th Season as Program

MT. PLEASANT — Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart will play its 100th season as a football program this fall, and it will be their first under new head coach Josh Wheaton. It will also be Wheaton’s first as a head coach in football, as he comes to the Irish after being an assistant at Mt. Pleasant. He has familiarity with his players as a teacher and coach in other sports, but the move to 8-player football will be a change for him. The new playbook also adds some challenges for the players.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

Ferris State Working on Athletic Facility Updates

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State began fall practices on Monday and Bulldog coaches and athletes will soon have access to new and improved facilities. The university is finishing up facilities upgrades that include a new volleyball arena and strength and conditioning facility. It’s easy to argue that last fall...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Looks to Defend Conference Title in Football

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant football team completed its first practice of the 2022 season on Monday, as the Oilers seek their 10th straight winning season this year. Mt. Pleasant went 10-1 last year, winning the conference title and losing to state runner-up DeWitt in the district final. They lost a solid group from that team, but this year’s team is hungry for more.
MISportsNow

Meridian Looks to Return to Winning Ways in Football

SANFORD — Last season, Sanford Meridian had its first losing season since 2018, ending the year with a 2-7 record. Those two wins came in the final three weeks, as the Mustangs hope they can ride that momentum into 2022. They return a majority of that team from last year, graduating just seven seniors. The players are feeling more confident in their second year on varsity.
SANFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
localsportsjournal.com

A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles

When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure

A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Tommy Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#St Lawrence University#Nhl#Bulldogs
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc12.com

Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
915
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy