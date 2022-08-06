Ferris State Hockey Holds Annual Alumni Golf Outing, 2011-12 Team Reflects on Frozen Four Run

BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State hockey program held its annual alumni golf outing on Saturday.

It’s been 10 years since Ferris State’s memorable run to the Frozen Four in the 2011-12 season. The Bulldogs finished as national runners-up that season, falling to Boston College 4-1 in the NCAA Championship game.

Many members of that team were in town for the golf outing, including team captain Tommy Hill.

“It’s a special group, right? Everyone asks ‘what was so special about that group?'” Hill said. “[It was] just a tight-knit group of guys and especially our class that year. We met back up, six of the eight of us are here so that was pretty special.”

Tommy Hill is now an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University.

“That was a magical season, obviously,” said head coach Bob Daniels. “It was a group I’ll never forget and getting to the national championship game. It is hard to believe that was 10 years ago, you know? Time does fly.”

The Boston College team Ferris State lost to in the NCAA Championship in 2011-12 featured current NHL stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Chris Kreider.