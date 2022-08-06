ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFpSA_0h7X1xki00

UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said.

In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced that Mandy Gutierrez will become assistant director of special education, KENS-TV reported. Gutierrez was originally going to resume her job as principal at Uvalde Elementary at the Benson educational complex, one of the learning centers that will take on former Robb Elementary School students when the new school year begins on Sept. 6, according to the television station.

Gutierrez’s former position as principal will be filled by Christy Perez, who previously served as assistant principal at Uvalde High School, KSAT-TV reported.

The move comes a week after Gutierrez was reinstated after a three-day administrative leave of absence with pay by district superintendent Hal Harrell, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Gutierrez was asked to respond to a Texas House committee report that found security lapses at the school that made it easier for the 18-year-old gunman to enter the facility, according to the newspaper.

Gutierrez submitted a letter to the committee defending her actions, KXAN-TV reported.

“It is unfair and inaccurate to conclude that I ever (became) complacent on any security issue of Robb Elementary,” Gutierrez wrote, clarifying that the lock of a classroom door the shooter used to enter Room 111 worked, contrary to reports that it did not.

District officials said the reassignment fulfills Gutierrez’s “desire to support special education students across the district,” KENS reported.

Photos: Texas school shooting victims remembered at Uvalde vigil Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio (ABC News)

Texas School Shooting The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Shooting#Texas House#Violent Crime#Kens Tv#Uvalde High School#Uvalde Cisd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy