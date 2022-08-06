Read on www.penbaypilot.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
RGC men’s league Aug. 6 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Aug. 6 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department.
Riley School to Hold Reunion Camp-out Under Meteor Shower
ROCKPORT — The Riley School is 50 years old this year and to start celebrating, it is inviting all alumni, as well as past and present Riley Family members, to pack up their family and camping gear, and gather on the wide-open campus for the weekend. From August 12-14,...
Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts Bark and Brew in the Barn
WARREN — Bark + Brew in the Barn is back for a second year. Join fellow animal lovers Thursday, August 18, at Harmony Hill Farm (1140 North Pond Road, Warren). Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for a couple and include 1 beer or wine, complimentary freshly popped popcorn, and a chance at door prizes announced throughout the night. Additional beverages are available by donation and food vendors with pay-per-purchase food.
Champion Aiden Genthner wins the International Great Crate Race
ROCKLAND—After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Lobster Festival opened to the public for free in Rockland this week. Sunday, August 7, 2022 marked a favorite event: the International Great Crate Race, where kids and adults in shorts and socks were raring to run across a long string of lobster crates attached to floats. The event was “open to anyone brave enough to risk falling into the chilly ocean with thousands of people watching your every move!”
‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
Saltwater Classroom thanks supporters, looks forward to auction
A heartfelt thank you to the many artists and businesses in Midcoast Maine who have donated so generously to the upcoming fundraising event and silent auction benefiting Saltwater Classroom, a nonprofit ocean education organization I founded in 2018. A preview of the array of items can be seen on our...
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to host 12th Heafitz Endowed Lecture
This year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will present its 12th annual Ina and Lewis Heafitz Endowed Lecture at the Gardens on Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The lecture, “Centering Indigenous Peoples and Nations in Land Protection and Conservation: Thoughts on Wabanaki Possibilities,” will feature Dr. Darren J. Ranco, associate professor of Anthropology and coordinator of Native American Research at the University of Maine in Orono.
Gary Lee Soule, obituary
ROCKLAND — Gary Lee Soule, 67, of Rockland, Maine and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Gary fought a brave battle with cancer. Gary was born December 4, 1954 to Erwin “Kip” and Gloria Soule. He was a...
Seacoast Security presents 2022 Trade Scholarships
Seacoast Security, Inc., of West Rockport, presented two scholarships to deserving young students pursuing the trades in secondary education programs. Lucas Castles, of Gorham, received a $1,000 scholarship to support his pursuit of an Electrical Construction and Maintenance degree. Lucas graduated from Gorham High School and will be attending Northern Maine Community College this fall.
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
August’s First Friday Art Walk in Rockland
The popular First Friday Art Walk in Rockland drew a happy crowd Aug. 5, and the warm temperatures encouraged a slow saunter from gallery to gallery. (Photos by Janis Bunting)
Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September
ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.
Alice Crie Knight, obituary
ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
This Week in Lincolnville: The Next Generation Moves In
Saturday was moving up day in the henyard. The two-month old pullets, the young hens that had been confined to a small house and yard since leaving their brooder, were joining the old girls in the main yard. Since I had nothing better to do, I sat down on the huge pine stump right in the middle of the action and watched.
Breaking out of the Midcoast – Trekkers runs three cross America trips
ROCKLAND — Two Trekkers teams have returned from 12-day Cross America trips to Colorado and Utah, with one more team (Team Sequoia) there now. These are the first students to get on a plane for their expeditions since the pandemic began, leaving behind families, friends, and phones. This summer, one in seven Trekkers students have reported leaving home or being away from family or friends as the most challenging part of their expedition.
