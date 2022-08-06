ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHBS

Springdale hosts 'Kiss the Brides Expo'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Holiday Inn and Northwest Arkansas Convention Center hosted the "Kiss the Brides" expo over the weekend. Arkansas brides-to-be were able to check out some of the choices available while planning their big day. David Williams and Juan Cozart are part of a Northwest Arkansas DJ...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Submission period open for Fayetteville's Utility Box Art Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced on Monday that it is seeking proposals for its Utility Box Art Program. The submission period opened Monday, Aug. 8. The 2022 theme is "Follow the Flow." The city said that proposals should celebrate and educate the public on the importance of keeping our local waterways clean with a focus on creek pollution, groundwater pollution and/or stormwater runoff and contamination.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
KHBS

Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. discovers obstacles to economic development grants

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In July, Harrison City Council looked to approve its first economic development grant to a business in the city limits. Instead, the council came back to awarding their first grant after discovering additional state regulations involving city funds and private businesses. The most significant change with...
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
ROGERS, AR
familydestinationsguide.com

8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!

From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
GROVE, OK

