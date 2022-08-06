ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Terrell Owens Dispute Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens had a scary confrontation with a neighbor earlier this week. Owens got into it with a neighbor while driving through his neighborhood earlier in the week. Video of the altercation went viral on social media. NFL fans are happy to see that the situation...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash

"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nets to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center

The Nets are expected to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center next season, as relayed by NetsDaily. Head coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons’ unique ability to play and defend multiple positions when the 2021-22 campaign ended. “I think he plays both [point guard and center],” Nash said. “He’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

James Harden Can Opt Out Of 76ers Deal After Season

Harden is due to earn $68.64M overall in the deal, Smith reported, or $33 million next season and $35.64 in 2023-24 should he pick up the option. The contract also includes a 15 percent trade kicker, Smith noted. Either way, Harden will have the opportunity to decline his player option...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tobias Harris makes hilarious clarification prior to his wedding

Sixers star Tobias Harris got the first of what he hopes to be two rings over the next calendar year over the weekend, marrying his longtime sweetheart Jasmine Winton in a lavish celebration at a castle in Long Island, New York. Before he did, however, he did have to make...
RELATIONSHIPS

